Accidents prompt Fayette to change intersection

Public Works Director Phil Mallon said the study determined that there were 14 preventable accidents at the intersection during the past year. The data also showed that average speeds on Veterans Parkway often exceed the posted limit by 10 mph or more.

The project will use $120,000 from the 2004 SPLOST to pay for the design and installation. The funds will be transferred from a previous project that had a budget surplus. However, the commission said that ultimately a roundabout may be required at the site.