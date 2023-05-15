X

Faulty cooler lowers score at Deshi Street

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

A faulty cooler caused a sharp drop in the health score at Deshi Street Bangladeshi Restaurant on Buford Highway.

A prep cooler near the stove and grill had an elevated temperature, and several food items were not within a safe temperature range. Cooked vegetables and chicken, shrimp, goat, spinach and eggs were discarded.

Among other violations, chopped beef was in a bucket stored on the floor, and multiple food items in a reach-in cooler were uncovered and exposed to contamination.

Grocery bags were used to store multiple food items that had been taken from their original packaging. And, food items prepared for more than 24 hours were not date marked for disposal.

Non-contact surfaces, such as shelves, coolers and doors, were unclean.

Deshi Street Bangladeshi Restaurant, 4337 Buford Highway, Atlanta, scored 71/C, down from a previous score of 100/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
