Facilities, food storage an issue at Kakatiya Indian Kitchen

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
23 minutes ago
An Indian restaurant in Alpharetta failed a routine health inspection with food storage and cleanliness violations.

Food packages were directly on the ground in the prep area and the freezer, and food boxes were on a counter in standing water.

Water was on most parts of the floor because of a leaking cooler.

Dirt and debris were on the walls surrounding the equipment, and non-food contact surfaces, such as inside the coolers and below the ovens and prep tables, were heavily soiled.

Employee hats, drinks and phones were among the food items. Old equipment and building supplies were also in the facility.

Among other violations, raw chicken was thawing in standing water in the prep sink. Cooked items were at unsafe temperatures. And no prepared foods were marked with preparation or discard dates.

Kakatiya Indian Kitchen, 2905 Jordan Court, Alpharetta, scored 54/U, down from 88/B in its last inspection from 2019. There will be a follow-up.

Laura Berrios
