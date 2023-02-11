Employee practices drop score at Mexican restaurant in Norcross

Restaurant Viva Jalisco in Norcross failed a routine health inspection with violations of employee practices and food temperatures.
The inspector said the manager ate in the kitchen during a busy lunchtime operation instead of at a designated area away from customer food.
And another employee was washing dishes without using sanitizer.
Cold-holding beef, fish, chicken, mozzarella cheese and vegetables were discarded because temperatures were too high. The walk-in cooler was out of temperature range.
The Mexican restaurant at 7131 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard scored 65/U, down from 86/B earned in 2021.
Among other violations, cans of Raid insecticide for residential use were on the food preparation table and near the food-slicing machine.
Some canned goods were severely damaged and needed discarding. The microwave had an accumulation of food debris.
Restaurant Viva Jalisco will be re-inspected.
