Emory University Hospital ranks No. 1 statewide in national report

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and metro Atlanta in regional rankings, known as 2021-22 Best Regional Hospitals.

In 2021-22 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.