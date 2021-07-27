ajc logo
Emory University Hospital ranks No. 1 statewide in national report

Emory University Hospital ranks No. 1 and Emory Saint Joseph’s No. 2 in both Georgia and Atlanta by U.S. News & World Report. (Jenni Girtman for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Emory University Hospital ranks No. 1 and Emory Saint Joseph’s No. 2 in both Georgia and Atlanta by U.S. News & World Report. (Jenni Girtman for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
5 minutes ago

For the 10th year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Emory University Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the regional rankings of U.S. News Best Hospitals. (Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and metro Atlanta in regional rankings, known as 2021-22 Best Regional Hospitals.

In 2021-22 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in Ear, Nose and Throat for the third year in a row since that program moved to the hospital, and high performing in Cancer and Geriatrics.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital was considered high performing in Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital ranked nationally for the first time in the adult specialty of Rehabilitation.

To see the complete list of 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, go to health.usnews.com/best-hospitals

