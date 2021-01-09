Educator’s passion for kids leads to adding science to ice cream

“Working with all these gases I started thinking about what could I experiment with that would be great to do with kids,” she said.

A mashup of chemistry and her grandfather's ice cream gave Kelli Bain, founder of N7 Kream Lab, a unique approach to education. Credit: Kelli Bain Credit: Kelli Bain

Bain got to work with the purchase of an ice cream maker and taking a nitrogen-filled dewar home.

A STEM week at Centennial Academy where she made ice cream with liquid nitrogen, followed by talking about the chemistry behind it and then letting the kids enjoy the frozen creation soon led to pop-up events: birthdays, catering, weddings, bar mitzvahs.

She notes that she creates flavors you can not get anywhere else and everything is pure sugarcane-based flavors.

N7 Kream Lab's signature diary base ice cream, infused with blackberries, strawberries and raspberry. Credit: Kelli Bain Credit: Kelli Bain

All of the ice creams come with a syringe filled with a sauce or syrup (topping).

“This is unique because you can add to the top and as you eat your way down, you can continue to release it and actually have some when you reach the bottom of your cone as opposed to only having the syrup at the top,” Bain said.

At birthday parties, kids are always excited. Bain shows the dewar and does a couple of tricks.

“We talk about what they are able to see,” she said. “It forever creates a memory in kids’ minds. That they would not only remember and see me, a black lady, doing nitrogen and science, but also being able to remember and having that exposure. What better way to do that than over ice cream?”

For more information, visit IG @n7kreamlab

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com