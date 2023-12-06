Sing along with Handel’s ‘The Messiah’

Costing $19.23 each for tickets, the Messiah Sing-Along will be presented by the Michael O'Neal Singers from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. (Courtesy of the Michael O'Neal Singers)

Credit: Michael O'Neal Singers

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Michael O’Neal Singers (MOS) will perform the 18th annual presentation of a Christmas favorite in Dunwoody.

The Messiah Sing-Along will be 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Either listen or join hundreds of singers to perform the Christmas portion of Handel’s masterwork, concluding with the “Hallelujah” Chorus.

Soloists include soprano Bevin Hill and bass baritone Cory Schantz, with O’Neal conducting.

Find information about the January auditions for chorus singers at mosingers.com/auditions.

With sales ending Dec. 16, tickets are $19.23, including sales tax and a fee.

Options for ordering tickets can be found at mosingers.com/concert/18th-annual-Messiah-sing-along.

A printed version of the Christmas choruses of Handel’s “Messiah” can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/44jx2c87.

View the 2019 Sing-Along on the YouTube channel for the Michael O’Neal Singers at youtu.be/fx_ZH3uzWzk.

Carolyn Cunningham
