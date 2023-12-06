Sing along with Handel’s ‘The Messiah’

Soloists include soprano Bevin Hill and bass baritone Cory Schantz, with O’Neal conducting.

Find information about the January auditions for chorus singers at mosingers.com/auditions.

With sales ending Dec. 16, tickets are $19.23, including sales tax and a fee.

Options for ordering tickets can be found at mosingers.com/concert/18th-annual-Messiah-sing-along.

A printed version of the Christmas choruses of Handel’s “Messiah” can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/44jx2c87.

View the 2019 Sing-Along on the YouTube channel for the Michael O’Neal Singers at youtu.be/fx_ZH3uzWzk.