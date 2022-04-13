ajc logo
Lemonade Days Festival scheduled for April

April 20 to 24 are the days for the Lemonade Days Festival at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. In adult sizes, festival t-shirts will be sold for $20 each. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Preservation Trust)

April 20 to 24 are the days for the Lemonade Days Festival at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. In adult sizes, festival t-shirts will be sold for $20 each. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Preservation Trust)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Lemonade Days Festival will take place April 20 to 24 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. April 20 to 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 23 and noon-6 p.m. April 24.

This 22nd annual event will be hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust as its largest annual fundraiser.

All proceeds will be used within Dunwoody for historic preservation, community celebrations and education.

The festival features full-scale carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, two days of center stage performances and the Dunwoody Idol contest.

Daily wristbands for unlimited rides are available – $20/day for Family Nights on April 20 and 21, $25/day April 22 to 24 and individual ride tickets at $1.25 each.

For more information, visit DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/lemonade-days.

Carolyn Cunningham
