Lemonade Days Festival scheduled for April

The Lemonade Days Festival will take place April 20 to 24 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Hours are 4-10 p.m. April 20 to 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 23 and noon-6 p.m. April 24.
This 22nd annual event will be hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust as its largest annual fundraiser.
All proceeds will be used within Dunwoody for historic preservation, community celebrations and education.
The festival features full-scale carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, two days of center stage performances and the Dunwoody Idol contest.
Daily wristbands for unlimited rides are available – $20/day for Family Nights on April 20 and 21, $25/day April 22 to 24 and individual ride tickets at $1.25 each.
For more information, visit DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/lemonade-days.
