Jewish groups to present events in Atlanta, Dunwoody in December

The second event - the “Shine a Light on anti-Semitism” Atlanta Community Hanukkah Celebration - will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Zaban Park, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), Morris and Rae Frank Theatre, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.

Hosts for this event are the MJCCA and Atlanta Israel Coalition based in Alpharetta.

This celebration will include a candle lighting, entertainment, sufganiyot and these guest speakers:

Virág Gulyás, the New York City coordinator for End Jew Hatred, a grassroots civil rights movement dedicated to ensuring Jewish liberation from centuries of persecution and achieving justice for the Jewish people through peaceful direct action and

Gerard Filitti, a New York City-based human rights attorney. He serves as senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, a Jewish civil rights litigation fund and think tank that focuses on matters of civil and human rights, anti-Semitism, discrimination and counterterrorism.

All are welcome to this free event that includes the lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah, entertainment, dreidels and free jelly doughnuts.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, 2019 and 2020, respectively, were the highest and third-highest years on record for cases of harassment, vandalism and assault against Jews in the U.S. since tracking began in 1979.

Based on this information, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Atlanta (JCRC), the Atlanta Israel Coalition, the Federation, the MJCCA and many Jewish partners and interfaith allies are hosting these events.

Atlanta is one of eight participating cities in the nationwide “Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism” campaign.

National sponsors include Jewish Federations of North America, the National Black Empowerment Council and the Philos Project.

This week-long campaign is an invitation to all “to share the light, love and acceptance of the Jewish people and celebrate our linked humanity,” according to the Atlanta Israel Coalition statement.