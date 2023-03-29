Israel’s 75th birthday to be celebrated in Dunwoody

AgeWell Atlanta’s Senior Day is coming to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17.
Israel’s 75th birthday and Earth Day will be celebrated with a lunch for ages 50+.
Free transportation, with advance registration, is included.
For the community and MJCCA members, the fee is $10 for three activities and lunch; or after March 31 and at the door, the cost is $15.
Registration is at bit.ly/40ngyVe, by calling 678-812-4010 or emailing registration.team@atlantajcc.org.
Visit Israel75USA.org for more details.
Also at the MJCCA, for free with no registration preceding The Masters Tournament in Augusta on April 6-9, Golf Course architect Lee Chang will discuss the history of Augusta National Golf Course and the new LIV Golf Invitational at 11 a.m. March 30.
