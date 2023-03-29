X

Israel’s 75th birthday to be celebrated in Dunwoody

Credit: Celebrate Israel 75

Credit: Celebrate Israel 75

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

AgeWell Atlanta’s Senior Day is coming to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17.

Israel’s 75th birthday and Earth Day will be celebrated with a lunch for ages 50+.

Free transportation, with advance registration, is included.

For the community and MJCCA members, the fee is $10 for three activities and lunch; or after March 31 and at the door, the cost is $15.

Registration is at bit.ly/40ngyVe, by calling 678-812-4010 or emailing registration.team@atlantajcc.org.

Visit Israel75USA.org for more details.

Also at the MJCCA, for free with no registration preceding The Masters Tournament in Augusta on April 6-9, Golf Course architect Lee Chang will discuss the history of Augusta National Golf Course and the new LIV Golf Invitational at 11 a.m. March 30.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Senate leadership passes part of Georgia mental health bill1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee

In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

House, Senate reach deal on budget with $2,000-$6,000 raises
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

House, Senate reach deal on budget with $2,000-$6,000 raises
6h ago

Credit: file

Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: PAUL WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunwoody begins construction on Ashford Dunwoody Path
HIREDunwoody Career Expo is March 30
Dunwoody begins Community Survey in the spring
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
12h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
7h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top