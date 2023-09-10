Dunwoody’s National Night Out is Sept. 14

Credit: National Night Out

Credit: National Night Out

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody will be the site of Dunwoody’s National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14.

The Dunwoody Police Department will be the host of this annual event that takes place across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Goals are to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out statement.

This year’s event will be held during Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays on Sept. 14.

While dining from food truck offerings, participants may talk to members of the city’s police department, citizen volunteers and other public safety professionals in an informal setting.

See details at tinyurl.com/yu4fvun3 or natw.org/about.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 1911h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
16h ago

Credit: AP

Braves officially retire Andruw Jones’ number 25
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
17h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
The Latest

Credit: Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta

Bigger warehouse opens in Dunwoody for Backpack Buddies
Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience is Sept. 8-10
See new Dunwoody Diorama at city’s farm
Featured

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
13h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top