Dunwoody’s National Night Out is Sept. 14

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody will be the site of Dunwoody’s National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14.

The Dunwoody Police Department will be the host of this annual event that takes place across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Goals are to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out statement.

This year’s event will be held during Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays on Sept. 14.

While dining from food truck offerings, participants may talk to members of the city’s police department, citizen volunteers and other public safety professionals in an informal setting.

See details at tinyurl.com/yu4fvun3 or natw.org/about.