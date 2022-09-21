ajc logo
Dunwoody’s electronics recycling event is Oct. 2

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Dunwoody will hold another electronics recycling event from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 in the back parking lot at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

Register only your vehicle and not the number of items you are recycling.

Items that are not accepted include cracked LCD TVs and monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid and paint.

There will be no paper shredding at this event.

For questions, email Allegra DeNooyer in the city’s Community Development Department at allegra.denooyer@dunwoodyga.gov.

Register: bit.ly/3dbf8dx

Carolyn Cunningham
