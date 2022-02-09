Hamburger icon
Dunwoody Woman’s Club offers scholarship applications until March 18

Until March 18, applications will be available to college-bound high school seniors who may win one of three $2000 scholarships from the Dunwoody Woman's Club. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Woman's Club)

Credit: Dunwoody Woman's Club

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Applications are available for the Dunwoody Woman’s Club annual scholarship program.

Completed applications must be postmarked on or before March 18.

This spring, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization will award three $2,000 student achievement scholarships to outstanding college-bound high school seniors.

Students applying must reside in or attend school in zip codes 30328, 30338, 30346, 30350 or 30360.

This award is presented to students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, school and community involvement, and an exceptional desire for higher education, according to the awards committee.

The recipient must attend an accredited post-secondary institution and may use the scholarship for tuition, room, board, fees, books and any other legitimate educational expense.

The Dunwoody Woman’s Club has been serving the community since 1971.

For information, visit the DunwoodyWomansClub.com/our-work/scholarships.

