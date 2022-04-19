Dunwoody VFW hosts Car Show on April 30

The Dunwoody Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 10822 will host an open car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 in the parking lot behind the Dunwoody Post Office, 1551 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.
May 7 is the rain date.
The show is open to all years, makes and models, with an entry fee of $25 (show cars).
Military, police and fire vehicles will be there - as will Normandy, the Great Pyrenees warrior dog.
Proceeds will benefit charities supported by the VFW, a nonprofit organization.
Members of the Dunwoody chapters of the Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scouts will assist at the event.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Tom Ariail at ariail@bellsouth.net.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest