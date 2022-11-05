Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

Dunwoody’s Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Rain or shine, the ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club.
Dunwoody Mayor Pro Tem John Heneghan will give a welcome and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dr. Allen Jackson, senior pastor of Dunwoody Baptist Church, will give the invocation.
The master of ceremonies will be Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Mike Carlson, Georgia National Guard captain, retired.
The keynote speaker will be Rear Admiral Tilghman Payne, retired, U.S. Navy in which he spent more than 30 years as an officer.
Payne is now focused on building the next generation of leaders.
The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors.
The Dunwoody High School Chorus, Band and Orchestra Ensemble will perform the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
Information: dunwoodyga.gov
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution