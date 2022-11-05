Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

The keynote speaker will be Rear Admiral Tilghman Payne, retired, U.S. Navy in which he spent more than 30 years as an officer.

Payne is now focused on building the next generation of leaders.

The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors.

The Dunwoody High School Chorus, Band and Orchestra Ensemble will perform the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”

Information: dunwoodyga.gov