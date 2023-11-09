Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

The public ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club.

“With so much happening in the world today, it’s especially important to show our gratitude to the brave men and women who sacrifice to defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, who will give a welcome during the ceremony.

For the first time, a Dunwoody couple will serve as the featured speakers.

Kris and Alyssa Waldhauser met during Army ROTC orientation at the College of William & Mary and later earned their commissions.

The Waldhausers were deployed to Iraq twice between 2004 and 2006 - Kris as a tank commander and Alyssa as a medical evacuation helicopter pilot.

Find more details at dunwoodyga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8742/18.