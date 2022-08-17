BreakingNews
Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
Dunwoody play fundraiser open through Aug. 28

A fundraiser for Atlanta Recovery Place will continue through Aug. 28 at Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody, with "August: Osage County" presented by The Living Room Theatre and Greenlight Acting Studios. (Courtesy of The Living Room Theatre)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

“August: Osage County” is being presented through Aug. 28 by The Living Room Theatre from Kansas City and Greenlight Acting Studios at Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award, the dark comedy deals with family trauma, isolation, substance abuse, suicide and mental health.

The production has joined with Atlanta Recovery Place to raise funds through both a Fundrazr campaign at fundrazr.com/AugustOsage and ticket sales to help with local addiction recovery and mental health treatment.

Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $35 or $40 plus fees and sales tax at AugustOsageCounty.com/tickets.

Carolyn Cunningham
