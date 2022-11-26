ajc logo
X

Dunwoody opens ‘Holiday Lights’ on Dec. 1

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will bring “Holiday Lights” back to the city’s Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, in December with more lights and a new theme for the third annual celebration.

Opening night festivities will take place from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1, with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch switching on the lights at 6 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., opening night offerings will include free hot cocoa, candy and character photo-ops.

Free to all, “Holiday Lights” is a walk-through display of 85,000 lights - 10,000 more than last year - that will shine nightly in the park through Dec. 31.

The theme is “Candy Land,” with light displays shaped like ice cream cones, ice cream bars, milkshakes and a life-sized ice cream truck with room to walk inside to take a photo looking out the window.

The Mega Tree will return with animated lights synched to holiday music and shaped like a chocolate volcano cake, gumball machine, castle and giant glow balls.

For more information, contact dunwoodyga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s mistakes play key role in loss to Georgia
42m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen killed, 3 others injured in DeKalb attempted home invasion, cops say
5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mother of child killed in East Point apartment fire arrested, charged with murder
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mother of child killed in East Point apartment fire arrested, charged with murder
6h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody seeks online comments on police
Dunwoody Police host sex trafficking awareness event on Nov. 10
Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
Georgia high school football state playoff scoreboard: Quarterfinals Friday and Saturday
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top