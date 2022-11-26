Dunwoody opens ‘Holiday Lights’ on Dec. 1

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will bring “Holiday Lights” back to the city’s Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, in December with more lights and a new theme for the third annual celebration.
Opening night festivities will take place from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1, with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch switching on the lights at 6 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m., opening night offerings will include free hot cocoa, candy and character photo-ops.
Free to all, “Holiday Lights” is a walk-through display of 85,000 lights - 10,000 more than last year - that will shine nightly in the park through Dec. 31.
The theme is “Candy Land,” with light displays shaped like ice cream cones, ice cream bars, milkshakes and a life-sized ice cream truck with room to walk inside to take a photo looking out the window.
The Mega Tree will return with animated lights synched to holiday music and shaped like a chocolate volcano cake, gumball machine, castle and giant glow balls.
For more information, contact dunwoodyga.gov.
