Dunwoody nominations open for Sustainability Heroes

Dunwoody city officials invite community members to nominate deserving candidates for the 2022 Sustainability Hero Awards through March 6.
Initiated in 2012 and presented by Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee, the Sustainability Hero Award program recognizes exemplary individuals and organizations for their dedication, service and leadership in practices that benefit the environment such as through recycling.
“The nomination process helps us learn and share more about local individuals and groups going above and beyond to protect our natural resources and improve our community,” said Nathan Sparks, chair of Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee.
Interested residents, local nonprofits and area businesses can fill out an online nomination form at bit.ly/3E4EQdS.
Winners will be selected by Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee and announced in April.
