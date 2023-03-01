X
Dunwoody Nature Center hosts self-defense class on March 11

Dunwoody
A self-defense class will be 9-11 a.m. March 11 at the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.

The cost is $25 for DNC members or $30 for non-members, but no refunds will be given.

Participants must be ages 14 and older.

Taught by Craig S. Wolpert, “The Way of the Kitten” class will focus on awareness and attitude to decrease participants’ risk of being attacked.

His classes are for men or women of all levels of experience.

The techniques taught come from Marsee Combatives, which were developed by Soke R. Michael Marsee more than 30 years ago.

Wolpert holds his Mokurokyu license in Marsee Combatives; and he has been cross certified with a 5th degree black belt in Ju Jitsu, a 3rd degree black belt in Judo and a black belt in Karate.

Register at DunwoodyNature.org/event/self-defense.

Carolyn Cunningham
