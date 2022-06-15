BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
ajc logo
X

Dunwoody may change Veterans Memorial

Changes are being proposed to the Dunwoody Veterans Memorial by city officials, who are seeking comments on the alterations. (Renderings courtesy of city of Dunwoody)

Combined ShapeCaption
Changes are being proposed to the Dunwoody Veterans Memorial by city officials, who are seeking comments on the alterations. (Renderings courtesy of city of Dunwoody)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Dunwoody’s Parks and Recreation is introducing a concept for the revitalization of the Dunwoody Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Included in the rendering is the removal of the roof and glass “to create a more engaging and approachable memorial,” according to a city statement.

The existing brick columns will be clad in granite.

Overhead, a steel ring will encircle the columns with extended arms representing a salute.

Representing the six branches of the U.S. military, the monuments will remain.

The engraved ceremonial bricks will be relocated to the walkway approaching the memorial.

Spotlights will illuminate the memorial at night “to enhance its sense of place and importance,” the statement added.

Dunwoody officials are seeking opinions on the plans by emailing parks@dunwoodyga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
Mo’Nique settles 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix
2h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
8h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces bonuses for the city’s police officers
4h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces bonuses for the city’s police officers
4h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
6h ago
The Latest
Donate to Dunwoody food drive in June
Dunwoody Teen Police Academy returns
Dunwoody concerts begin June 11
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top