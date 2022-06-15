Dunwoody may change Veterans Memorial

Dunwoody’s Parks and Recreation is introducing a concept for the revitalization of the Dunwoody Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Included in the rendering is the removal of the roof and glass “to create a more engaging and approachable memorial,” according to a city statement.
The existing brick columns will be clad in granite.
Overhead, a steel ring will encircle the columns with extended arms representing a salute.
Representing the six branches of the U.S. military, the monuments will remain.
The engraved ceremonial bricks will be relocated to the walkway approaching the memorial.
Spotlights will illuminate the memorial at night “to enhance its sense of place and importance,” the statement added.
Dunwoody officials are seeking opinions on the plans by emailing parks@dunwoodyga.gov.
