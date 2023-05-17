Dunwoody is new site of Aqua-Tots Swim School

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is the world’s largest international swim school franchise with more than 130 locations in 25 states and 14 nations and 90 locations in development, according to Communications Manager Jaci Lambert of Aqua-Tots.

At a value of $119, an additional day of swim lessons will be provided each week for the first month to children who are pre-enrolled before the opening of the state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot facility.