Dunwoody is new site of Aqua-Tots Swim School

Credit: Aqua-Tots

Credit: Aqua-Tots

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

In early June, a new swim school will open in Dunwoody at 5566 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, with year-round, indoor swim lessons.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is the world’s largest international swim school franchise with more than 130 locations in 25 states and 14 nations and 90 locations in development, according to Communications Manager Jaci Lambert of Aqua-Tots.

At a value of $119, an additional day of swim lessons will be provided each week for the first month to children who are pre-enrolled before the opening of the state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot facility.

Aqua-Tots Dunwoody, the brand’s ninth location in Georgia, is owned by franchisees Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher, who also own schools in North Carolina and Virginia.

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in the swim instruction industry, offering year-round, indoor swim classes for children of all abilities ages four months to 12 years, Lambert said.

To enroll in lessons, call 404-446-9463 or visit aqua-tots.com/dunwoody.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
