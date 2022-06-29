ajc logo
X

Dunwoody considers tax increase on July 11

On July 11, two public hearings will be held at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. by the Dunwoody City Council at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on whether or not to increase the city's residential tax rate. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Combined ShapeCaption
On July 11, two public hearings will be held at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. by the Dunwoody City Council at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on whether or not to increase the city's residential tax rate. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

The Dunwoody City Council is considering an increase to the city’s general fund millage rate.

While it would match the cap set up by the city’s founders of 3.04 mills, there would be an increase of $33 to $69 a year for a typical Dunwoody home.

The next two public hearings on the millage rate at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road will be 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 11 - the latter to be followed by a City Council vote.

Dunwoody has never raised the millage rate.

As a result, revenue from residential property taxes has remained relatively flat, going from $2.88 million in 2008 to an estimated $2.94 million today.

Raising the millage rate to 3.04 would generate approximately $1 million of new revenue.

Staff recommends that $250,000 of this increase be earmarked for pay adjustments for staff, including police, to continue being competitive with neighboring jurisdictions.

The rest of the increase should reduce the structural deficit to approximately $1 million.

Dunwoody’s current tax digest and five-year history of the calculated levy can be viewed at bit.ly/3N1vktK.

Information: dunwoodyga.gov

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court
42m ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
11h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
11h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
6h ago
The Latest
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
11h ago
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top