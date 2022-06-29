Dunwoody considers tax increase on July 11

The Dunwoody City Council is considering an increase to the city’s general fund millage rate.
While it would match the cap set up by the city’s founders of 3.04 mills, there would be an increase of $33 to $69 a year for a typical Dunwoody home.
The next two public hearings on the millage rate at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road will be 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 11 - the latter to be followed by a City Council vote.
Dunwoody has never raised the millage rate.
As a result, revenue from residential property taxes has remained relatively flat, going from $2.88 million in 2008 to an estimated $2.94 million today.
Raising the millage rate to 3.04 would generate approximately $1 million of new revenue.
Staff recommends that $250,000 of this increase be earmarked for pay adjustments for staff, including police, to continue being competitive with neighboring jurisdictions.
The rest of the increase should reduce the structural deficit to approximately $1 million.
Dunwoody’s current tax digest and five-year history of the calculated levy can be viewed at bit.ly/3N1vktK.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov
