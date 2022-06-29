Dunwoody considers tax increase on July 11

While it would match the cap set up by the city’s founders of 3.04 mills, there would be an increase of $33 to $69 a year for a typical Dunwoody home.

The next two public hearings on the millage rate at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road will be 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 11 - the latter to be followed by a City Council vote.