UPDATE: All lanes open after 4-vehicle injury wreck on I-285 near Roswell Road
Dunwoody concerts begin June 11

Free, family-friendly concerts begin June 11 and monthly through October at Dunwoody's Brook Run Park Amphitheater. (Casey Sykes for the City of Dunwoody)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Free, family-friendly concerts begin June 11 and monthly through October at Dunwoody's Brook Run Park Amphitheater. (Casey Sykes for the City of Dunwoody)

Credit: Casey Sykes

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will bring the free Groovin’ on the Green summer concert series from June through October at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater on the second Saturday of every month.

Opened last year, the amphitheater, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody has terraced seating for 500 and room for as many as 2,000 people spread out around the pavilion and Great Lawn.

Groovin’ on the Green 2022 will feature the following bands:

  • June 11: The 80ATORS
  • July 9: Sassfolk
  • August 13: Josh Gilbert Band
  • September 10: Family Truckster
  • October 8: Elton Live – The Elton John Experience

All of the family-friendly concerts begin at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to walk or ride bikes to the concerts and bring their picnics or pick up dinner from a featured food truck.

Dogs (on a leash) also are welcome.

For more information, visit bit.ly/38DzzxF.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
