DeKalb upcoming events include Catcher’s Clinic

Winter Break Nature Camp. Dec. 27-30. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. With a half-day option for 4-year-olds and full days for grades K-5, children can participate in outdoor activities, games, hikes and more. Registration also is open for Winter Wilderness Camp on Jan. 17 and Presidents’ Day Camp on Feb. 18 and 21. Register: DunwoodyNature.org/camp-programs

Catcher’s Clinic by Dunwoody Senior Baseball. 12:30-3 p.m. Dec. 28. $50 for boys and girls born between May 2, 2003 and May 1, 2010. Learn about catching from coaches with more than 20 years of professional baseball playing and coaching experience. Leading the clinic will be Todd Pratt (14-year MLB player) and Johnathan Langley (Dunwoody High School graduate and member of the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff). Registration: DunwoodySeniorBaseball.com