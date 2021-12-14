DeKalb upcoming events include Catcher’s Clinic

Among upcoming events in DeKalb County are a Winter Break Nature Camp, a Catcher’s Clinic, registration opening for Camp Flashback and the next Oakhurst Farmers Market.
Winter Break Nature Camp. Dec. 27-30. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. With a half-day option for 4-year-olds and full days for grades K-5, children can participate in outdoor activities, games, hikes and more. Registration also is open for Winter Wilderness Camp on Jan. 17 and Presidents’ Day Camp on Feb. 18 and 21. Register: DunwoodyNature.org/camp-programs
Catcher’s Clinic by Dunwoody Senior Baseball. 12:30-3 p.m. Dec. 28. $50 for boys and girls born between May 2, 2003 and May 1, 2010. Learn about catching from coaches with more than 20 years of professional baseball playing and coaching experience. Leading the clinic will be Todd Pratt (14-year MLB player) and Johnathan Langley (Dunwoody High School graduate and member of the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff). Registration: DunwoodySeniorBaseball.com
Camp Flashback by Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Registration opens Jan. 1 for this summer camp at 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm in Dunwoody. The only history camp in Dunwoody will be back for its fifth year. DPT members will receive a 10% discount at $250/camper/week. For non-DPT members, the price is $300/camper/week and $100/camper/week for extended hours. Register: DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/camp-flashback
Oakhurst Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 and second Saturdays (rain or shine). Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 E. Lake Drive, Suite E, Decatur. Use free street parking lot. A part of Community Farmers Markets, the market accepts and matches EBT dollars through the Georgia Fresh for Less Program. cfmatl.org/donate/support-our-work
About the Author