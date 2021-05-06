Douglas County to provide small business grants

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is offering COVID-19 relief financial assistance to Douglas County small businesses.
These grants total $2,500 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The funds will be administered to small businesses through Social Involvement Missions Inc., a nonprofit organization.
Douglas County is providing $390,000 to be awarded as direct financial assistance to small businesses that meet these criteria:
- operate in unincorporated Douglas County,
- have 10 or fewer employees and
- have been operating in Douglas County for three years before March 1, 2021.
The intake application for the Douglas County Small Business Grant Program can be completed and submitted, with supporting documentation, at ElizabethBaptist.org.