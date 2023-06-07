Doraville’s pool is open through Sept. 4

Doraville has opened its Flowers Park Pool, 5921 New Peachtree Road.

The 4.7-acre park includes a 25-meter pool behind the Doraville Police Department, 3740 Park Ave.

Hours are in two sessions - through July 30 and July 31 to Sept. 4.

Through July 30, Mondays are closed; but Tuesdays are 1-8 p.m., Wednesdays are 1-7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays are 1-8 p.m., Saturdays are noon-8 p.m. and Sundays are 2-7 p.m.

From July 31 to Sept. 4, Mondays through Fridays are closed; but Saturdays are noon-8 p.m. and Sundays are 2-7 p.m.

Daily admission is free for ages 3 and younger, $3 for ages 4 to 15 and ages 65 plus and $5 for ages 16 to 64.

Season pass is $35 per individual, $100 for a family of four and $25 for each additional member.

Register at bit.ly/3osDoxB.