X

Doraville’s pool is open through Sept. 4

Credit: City of Doraville

Credit: City of Doraville

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Doraville has opened its Flowers Park Pool, 5921 New Peachtree Road.

The 4.7-acre park includes a 25-meter pool behind the Doraville Police Department, 3740 Park Ave.

Hours are in two sessions - through July 30 and July 31 to Sept. 4.

Through July 30, Mondays are closed; but Tuesdays are 1-8 p.m., Wednesdays are 1-7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays are 1-8 p.m., Saturdays are noon-8 p.m. and Sundays are 2-7 p.m.

From July 31 to Sept. 4, Mondays through Fridays are closed; but Saturdays are noon-8 p.m. and Sundays are 2-7 p.m.

Daily admission is free for ages 3 and younger, $3 for ages 4 to 15 and ages 65 plus and $5 for ages 16 to 64.

Season pass is $35 per individual, $100 for a family of four and $25 for each additional member.

Register at bit.ly/3osDoxB.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Licht stepping down as CNN chief after rocky tenure1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Training center protesters vow they’re not done yet
3h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
4h ago
The Latest
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top