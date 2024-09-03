Doing Good: Family Promise committed to helping the housing crisis

As part of the program, parents receive job coaching and connections to support systems and resources they might not have found on their own, said Brantley. But many families still face hardships when they leave the program after 120 days.

“They may have saved up money and gotten a better job, but they still can’t afford a place to live,” she said.

Brantley expects the recent donation of a house will begin to address that issue. Remington Slone, the rector of St. David’s Episcopal in Roswell, donated the building next to the church for use as a transitional home. It’s being expanded into a five-bedroom communal property for two families who can stay there for about six months as they find their financial footing. Brantley expects the first groups to move in early next year.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit’s biggest impact comes from its rental assistance program, she said. “Sometimes, these are people about to be evicted, and we can help with emergency funds. Last year, we served 2,458 individuals that way. We’re in a populated area where people are struggling to make rent, but there are a lot of food pantries, so we homed in on helping with rent and mortgage assistance so people don’t get evicted.”

Helping low-income families in housing crisis find shelter quickly will continue to be struggle, said Brantley.

“I don’t think we’re going to get out of the affordable housing crisis anytime soon,” she said. “I hope this house donation is our first of many. I would like to see more congregations have properties like this for people who have fallen on hard times and need a hand up. Seeing someone who was homeless get on their feet, get a better job and an apartment, and have happy kids is so rewarding, especially because moving every seven days isn’t a fun experience.”

Information about Family Promise and its Sept. 14 Brunch and Bubbly fundraiser is online at familypromisenfd.org.

DOING GOOD

