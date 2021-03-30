Department of Driver Services: pay fines, reinstate license online or with mobile app

“As we continue to be vigilant during this emergency period, we recommend using DDS remote services to reinstate your license if possible,” commented Commissioner Moore. “DDS Online Services allows customers to pay fees, reinstate and replace their driver’s license safely and conveniently without visiting in person,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

Customers may check their driving reinstatement eligibility, view, print or email a list of their specific reinstatement requirements, pay fees and reinstate driving privileges online – all without a visit or telephone call to DDS. Eligible customers may request that a free replacement of their original license be mailed directly to them, and they can drive on the online receipt until it arrives. Most services are discounted by $5 when customers use DDS Online Services or DDS 2 GO.