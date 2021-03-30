Department of Driver Services: pay fines, reinstate license online or with mobile app

Georgia residents who need to reinstate their driving privileges or pay a citation should take advantage of a time-saving resource, says Georgia Department of Driver Services officials. According to a press release, they want to remind customers of the Agency’s Online Services available at www.dds.georgia.gov or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
“As we continue to be vigilant during this emergency period, we recommend using DDS remote services to reinstate your license if possible,” commented Commissioner Moore. “DDS Online Services allows customers to pay fees, reinstate and replace their driver’s license safely and conveniently without visiting in person,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
Customers may check their driving reinstatement eligibility, view, print or email a list of their specific reinstatement requirements, pay fees and reinstate driving privileges online – all without a visit or telephone call to DDS. Eligible customers may request that a free replacement of their original license be mailed directly to them, and they can drive on the online receipt until it arrives. Most services are discounted by $5 when customers use DDS Online Services or DDS 2 GO.
DDS continues to develop mobile options to provide all customers access to the most convenient licensing services. In addition to reinstating a license, customers can request an address change, replace a lost license and/or obtain a copy of their driving history online.
Information: www.dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.