Youth events planned in DeKalb on April 30

Regarding the Emerging Young Leaders Student Summit, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston.

The summit will bring together high school students, youth leaders, community stakeholders and parents for this leadership training day.

Its purpose is to engage selected students in personal growth and leadership development activities.

Contact Donita Townsel by email for more information and to register at dntwhitlock@gmail.com.