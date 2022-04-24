Youth events planned in DeKalb on April 30

For young people, two events are scheduled in DeKalb on April 30 - one in Clarkston and the other in Stone Mountain.
Global Youth Service Day will be hosted by Easton Banks Learning & Life Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 30 at Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain.
Youth volunteers of all ages are invited to participate in service-based events, including seed saving, a canned food drive, a garden clean-up and a plant sale.
Register as a volunteer at bit.ly/38LHbxz.
For more information, email Chantrisse Parks at chantrisse.bankslearning@yahoo.com.
Regarding the Emerging Young Leaders Student Summit, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston.
The summit will bring together high school students, youth leaders, community stakeholders and parents for this leadership training day.
Its purpose is to engage selected students in personal growth and leadership development activities.
Contact Donita Townsel by email for more information and to register at dntwhitlock@gmail.com.
