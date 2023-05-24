X

Wreath ceremony in Avondale Estates is May 26

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

In honor of Memorial Day, a commemorative wreath ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 26 in front of Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza at the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker.

The Avon Garden Club and the Avondale Estates Garden Club will join city officials during this public ceremony.

A city statement says the ceremony “celebrates Memorial Day and honors the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present.”

The marker is sponsored by the two local garden clubs in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc.

Information: AvondaleEstates.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
