Walk, talk with Avondale Estates city manager on Feb. 28

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Walk and Talk with the City Manager in Avondale Estates is scheduled 10-11 a.m. Feb. 28.

On the last Tuesday of each month, take a walk to discuss issues with City Manager Patrick Bryant.

Each month a special guest will join the city manager on the walk to focus on a different topic.

However, residents are welcome to discuss whatever topic interests them.

For more information, call 404-294-5400 or visit AvondaleEstates.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
