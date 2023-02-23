Walk, talk with Avondale Estates city manager on Feb. 28

Walk and Talk with the City Manager in Avondale Estates is scheduled 10-11 a.m. Feb. 28.
On the last Tuesday of each month, take a walk to discuss issues with City Manager Patrick Bryant.
Each month a special guest will join the city manager on the walk to focus on a different topic.
However, residents are welcome to discuss whatever topic interests them.
For more information, call 404-294-5400 or visit AvondaleEstates.org.
