Vendors needed by Feb. 1 for German festival in March

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Vendor applications are due by Feb. 1 for the German-style Arts Festival in Avondale Estates.

The fourth annual Fruhlingsfest Arts Festival will be held noon-6 p.m. March 18 in the Rail Arts District, 46 Franklin St., downtown Avondale Estates.

Vendors needed are food, artists, artisans and craft.

The festival is free to attend.

Local artists, local musicians and authentic German cuisine and beverages will be among the highlights.

For ages 21 and older, wristbands will be available for purchase for festival goers wanting to consume alcoholic beverages on the festival grounds.

Sponsors are the city of Avondale Estates, Avondale Downtown Development Authority, German-American Cultural Foundation, Georgia’s Own Credit Union and Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta.

Learn more at GoetheFruehlingsfest.com or facebook.com/events/1171689677117313, call 404-892-2388 or email info@GoetheAtlanta.org.

