X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tucker Restaurant Week, Fit Week are in February

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be Feb. 21-26 to be followed by the ribbon cutting for the Tucker Trail on Feb. 27.

Introduced by Tucker Mayor Frank Auman, Tucker Fit Week will take place Feb. 27 through March 5.

Check Facebook groups titled Tucker Running Club and Tucker Walks for weekly scheduled times.

Tucker Restaurant Week will have an extra day and more restaurants.

The 23 restaurants include Antico, Bambinelli’s, Bell Street Burritos, Bite of Korea, Blue Ribbon Grill, Cococakes by Coco, The Corner Cup, El Taco Naco, FarmED Kitchen and Bar, Ford’s BBQ, Grecian Gyro, Honey Joe Cafe, Kaylee’s Candy Boutique, Las Colinas, Local 7, Magnolia Room, Matthews Cafeteria, Munster Cravings, Pontoon Brewing, Shorty’s, Tucker Brewing Company, Tucker Meat Market and VTasteCakes Vegan Bakery.

Special prices and/or newly created menu items will be available at these restaurants.

For more information about Tucker Restaurant Week and the specials being offered at each establishment, visit TuckerRestaurantWeek.com and follow on Instagram @TuckerRestaurantWeek.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges 3h ago

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports
6h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure
5h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship share bond, vision for change around autism
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
2h ago
‘Toxic axe-grinding’ helped fuel resignation of DeKalb ethics leader
Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
5h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top