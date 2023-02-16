Tucker Restaurant Week, Fit Week are in February

The third annual Tucker Restaurant Week will be Feb. 21-26 to be followed by the ribbon cutting for the Tucker Trail on Feb. 27.
Introduced by Tucker Mayor Frank Auman, Tucker Fit Week will take place Feb. 27 through March 5.
Check Facebook groups titled Tucker Running Club and Tucker Walks for weekly scheduled times.
Tucker Restaurant Week will have an extra day and more restaurants.
The 23 restaurants include Antico, Bambinelli’s, Bell Street Burritos, Bite of Korea, Blue Ribbon Grill, Cococakes by Coco, The Corner Cup, El Taco Naco, FarmED Kitchen and Bar, Ford’s BBQ, Grecian Gyro, Honey Joe Cafe, Kaylee’s Candy Boutique, Las Colinas, Local 7, Magnolia Room, Matthews Cafeteria, Munster Cravings, Pontoon Brewing, Shorty’s, Tucker Brewing Company, Tucker Meat Market and VTasteCakes Vegan Bakery.
Special prices and/or newly created menu items will be available at these restaurants.
For more information about Tucker Restaurant Week and the specials being offered at each establishment, visit TuckerRestaurantWeek.com and follow on Instagram @TuckerRestaurantWeek.
About the Author