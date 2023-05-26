Tucker is hosting ‘Summer of Fun’

A variety of events are planned for Tucker through the summer.
- June 2 - Departure: The Journey tribute band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker, with the greenspace opening at 5:30 p.m. as a part of the First Friday Concert Series.
- June 15 - “DC League of Super Pets” will be shown at 7 p.m. at Montreal Park, 1341 Montreal Road, Tucker.
- July 3 - Celebration of Independence will be held on Main Street, including food trucks, games, live music by Mark Ware and a fireworks spectacular.
- July 20 - “Shrek” will begin at 7 p.m. at Henderson Park East, 2723 Henderson Road, Tucker.
- Aug. 4 - After School Special will play the biggest 90s hits at 7 p.m. at Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker, with the greenspace opening at 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17 - “Puss in Boots” will be screened at 7 p.m. at Peters Park, 1832 Clark Drive, Tucker.
- Sept. 1 - A1A will perform at 7 p.m. at Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker, with the greenspace opening at 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 21 - “Coco” will be shown at 7 p.m. at Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker, with the greenspace opening at 5:30 p.m.
Find more details at tuckerga.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation/events.php.
