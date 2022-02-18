Tucker hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 23-27

Restaurant Week in Tucker is Feb. 23-27.
Sponsors will be the city of Tucker and Discover DeKalb.
Special menu items will be presented by 17 of the city’s restaurants, also offering discounts on some of their favorite classic dishes.
During this second annual event, participating restaurants will be:
Bell Street Burritos: 4053 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. Daily combo deals will cost $10.50, with a different deal Wednesday to Saturday. BellStreetBurritos.com
Blue Ribbon Grill: 4006 Lavista Road, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Specials will include select sandwiches, soups and alcoholic drinks. BlueRibbonGrill.com
The Corner Cup Coffee: 2380 Main St., Tucker. 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For $6, pick your own Restaurant Week pair deal of one medium drink and one cookie. TheCornerCupCoffee.com
El Taco Naco: 2255 Idlewood Road, Tucker. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. With a free drink, six special combos will be offered this week.
Farmed Kitchen & Bar: 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Suite FK01 (inside the Lakeside Centre), Tucker. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday to Tuesday. This week’s specials will include $10 for select lunch or brunch items. For dinner, a free dessert will come with an entree when mentioning Restaurant Week. FarmedKitchenAndBar.com
Ford’s BBQ: 2337 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. The $25 special is a sandwich meal for two, with two pork sandwiches, one side each and an appetizer of pork rinds. Fords-BBQ.com
Grecian Gyro: 3989 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday. Costing $15, this week’s deal is one Grecian wrap, one side, a beverage and one dessert. GrecianGyro.com
Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar: 2316 Main St., Suite C, Tucker. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Five specials range from $8 to $14. HotBettysTucker.com
Las Colinas: 2327 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Costing $6.99, this week’s special will be three street tacos with your choice from six meats. LasColinasMexGrill.com
Local 7: 2316 Main St., Suite A, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Costing $20, this week’s Local 7 Double Special comes with two 1/2-pound angus beef burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 7 sauce, fries or tots, chips and salsa. TheLocal7.com
Magnolia Room: 4450 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. This week’s special will be the “Magnolia Plate” with your choice of an entree, two vegetables and bread plus a free cobbler. MagnoliaRoomCafeteria.com
Matthews Cafeteria: 2299 Main St., Tucker. 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. This week’s daily deals will be Wednesday - free coffee with breakfast purchase, Thursday - $1 off any size tea, Friday - 15% off Jenna’s chicken and rice casserole and Sunday - $1.50 for peach cobbler. MatthewsCafeteria.net
Papi Ali’s: 2323 Main St., Suite A1, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. The $10 special is a smoked citrus jackfruit sandwich topped with pickled slaw and salsa verde with a side of your choice. PapiAlis.com
Shorty’s Neighborhood Eatery: 3701 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday. “The Tom Morello” special is a white pizza pie with a honey-habenero bbq base, roasted onions, pineapple, feta and avocado-lime puree. ShortysTucker.com
Tucker Brewing Company: 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker. 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The special is a three-course prix fixe menu at $35 per person, including one appetizer, one entree and one dessert. TuckerBrewing.com
Tucker Meat Market: 2187 Brockett Road, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sundays and Mondays. The Mammoth Burger Jr. Combo special costs $11.99 for one mammoth burger junior, an order of fries and a drink. TuckerMeatMarket.com
Village Burger: 2329 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Village Burger Special will be $11.99 for a hamburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Village sauce, ketchup, mustard, a fried egg, bacon and a hand-battered onion ring with seasoned fries and a soft drink. VillageBurger.com
For information, visit TuckerRestaurantWeek.com.
