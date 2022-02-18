Tucker hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 23-27

Blue Ribbon Grill: 4006 Lavista Road, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Specials will include select sandwiches, soups and alcoholic drinks. BlueRibbonGrill.com

The Corner Cup Coffee: 2380 Main St., Tucker. 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For $6, pick your own Restaurant Week pair deal of one medium drink and one cookie. TheCornerCupCoffee.com

El Taco Naco: 2255 Idlewood Road, Tucker. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. With a free drink, six special combos will be offered this week.

Farmed Kitchen & Bar: 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Suite FK01 (inside the Lakeside Centre), Tucker. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday to Tuesday. This week’s specials will include $10 for select lunch or brunch items. For dinner, a free dessert will come with an entree when mentioning Restaurant Week. FarmedKitchenAndBar.com

Ford’s BBQ: 2337 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. The $25 special is a sandwich meal for two, with two pork sandwiches, one side each and an appetizer of pork rinds. Fords-BBQ.com

Grecian Gyro: 3989 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday. Costing $15, this week’s deal is one Grecian wrap, one side, a beverage and one dessert. GrecianGyro.com

Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar: 2316 Main St., Suite C, Tucker. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Five specials range from $8 to $14. HotBettysTucker.com

Las Colinas: 2327 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Costing $6.99, this week’s special will be three street tacos with your choice from six meats. LasColinasMexGrill.com

Local 7: 2316 Main St., Suite A, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Costing $20, this week’s Local 7 Double Special comes with two 1/2-pound angus beef burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 7 sauce, fries or tots, chips and salsa. TheLocal7.com

Magnolia Room: 4450 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. This week’s special will be the “Magnolia Plate” with your choice of an entree, two vegetables and bread plus a free cobbler. MagnoliaRoomCafeteria.com

Matthews Cafeteria: 2299 Main St., Tucker. 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. This week’s daily deals will be Wednesday - free coffee with breakfast purchase, Thursday - $1 off any size tea, Friday - 15% off Jenna’s chicken and rice casserole and Sunday - $1.50 for peach cobbler. MatthewsCafeteria.net

Papi Ali’s: 2323 Main St., Suite A1, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. The $10 special is a smoked citrus jackfruit sandwich topped with pickled slaw and salsa verde with a side of your choice. PapiAlis.com

Shorty’s Neighborhood Eatery: 3701 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday. “The Tom Morello” special is a white pizza pie with a honey-habenero bbq base, roasted onions, pineapple, feta and avocado-lime puree. ShortysTucker.com

Tucker Brewing Company: 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker. 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The special is a three-course prix fixe menu at $35 per person, including one appetizer, one entree and one dessert. TuckerBrewing.com

Tucker Meat Market: 2187 Brockett Road, Tucker. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sundays and Mondays. The Mammoth Burger Jr. Combo special costs $11.99 for one mammoth burger junior, an order of fries and a drink. TuckerMeatMarket.com

Village Burger: 2329 Main St., Tucker. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Village Burger Special will be $11.99 for a hamburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Village sauce, ketchup, mustard, a fried egg, bacon and a hand-battered onion ring with seasoned fries and a soft drink. VillageBurger.com

For information, visit TuckerRestaurantWeek.com.