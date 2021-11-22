Townhome project in Stonecrest gets nod despite residents’ concerns

Caption A rendering of the project site. Credit: City of Stonecrest Credit: City of Stonecrest

Several residents voiced their opposition to the church’s plan. Bola Tolase said she’s concerned the property could be prone to flooding, given a creek cuts through its northwest corner.

“I’m concerned that innocent people and first-time homebuyers are going to buy homes unaware of the history of the land, even though they might have flood insurance,” she said. “When you have a lot of flooding, insurance can only cover so much.”

Battle said the project would be compliant with all floodwater requirements and would include retention ponds.

Residents also raised concerns about traffic along nearby Snapfinger Road. Battle said the Georgia Department of Transportation advised them to only allow right-turn access to and from the property to improve safety and limit traffic. Neighbors remained skeptical that the plan would stop drivers from making left turns anyway.

The Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend the church’s plan. Commissioner Cheryl Moore-Mathis was the lone dissenter, citing resident pushback as the reason for her vote.

Next, the project will go before the Stonecrest City Council, who will decide whether to grant the church’s application.