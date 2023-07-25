Summer lunch program continuing at DeKalb libraries

Credit: Hyosub Shin

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Select DeKalb County Public Library branches are continuing to offer free lunches through July 31 to children 18 and younger.

Based in Decatur, Rock of Salvation (ROS) Ministries is providing the lunches.

Here is the remaining schedule:

  • 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 26 at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
  • 1-2 p.m. July 31 at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur.

ROS works with Bright from the Start: Geor­gia Depart­ment of Ear­ly Care and Learn­ing and the Geor­gia Depart­ment of Edu­ca­tion to pro­vide access to free, nutri­tious meals to chil­dren 18 and younger dur­ing the sum­mer months.

Find more details at DeKalbLibrary.org/news/summer-lunch-program or facebook.com/roscministries.net.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
