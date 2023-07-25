Summer lunch program continuing at DeKalb libraries

Select DeKalb County Public Library branches are continuing to offer free lunches through July 31 to children 18 and younger.
Based in Decatur, Rock of Salvation (ROS) Ministries is providing the lunches.
Here is the remaining schedule:
- 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 26 at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
- 1-2 p.m. July 31 at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur.
ROS works with Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the Georgia Department of Education to provide access to free, nutritious meals to children 18 and younger during the summer months.
Find more details at DeKalbLibrary.org/news/summer-lunch-program or facebook.com/roscministries.net.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest