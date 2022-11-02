ajc logo
Stone Mountain Park’s Native American Festival is Nov. 3-6

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The largest Native American gathering in Georgia will return to Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3-6.

This 21st annual event will showcase Native American culture through dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more.

Parents and children can participate in interactive experiences such as an encampment.

In the artists’ marketplace, world-renowned Native and Native-inspired artists and crafters will demonstrate their skills and offer hand-crafted items for sale.

This event is included with the price of an attractions ticket - $25+tax per person on Nov. 3 and 4, $34.95+tax per adult and $29.95+tax for children (ages 3 to 12) on Nov. 5 and 6.

Information: powwow@StoneMountainPark.com, StoneMountainPark.com/activities/events/Native-American-festival-and-pow-wow, facebook.com/events/839683933734708

