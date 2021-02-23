X

Stone Mountain offers funding for micro-businesses, non-profits

The city of Stone Mountain has funding opportunities for micro-businesses and non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. CONTRIBUTED
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The City of Stone Mountain has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation to offer financial assistance to local businesses within the City of Stone Mountain that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. According to a press release, $250,000 in program funding was allocated by the Mayor and Council.

Funding awards will be separated into the following business categories:

• Commercial Brick and Mortar Business – 60% of total program dollars at $150,000.00 with maximum assistance per business at $7,500.00.

• Non-profit Business – 25% of total program dollars at $62,500.00with maximum assistance per business of $5,000.00.

• Home-based Business and Micro-Business – 15% of total program dollars at $37,500 with maximum assistance per business of $3,000.00.

For inquiries regarding the program, please contact Sky Capital Ventures (SCV) at biz@smsbcrf.com or 404.793.4187.

Program information will continue to be updated at: http://www.stonemountaincity.org/businesses/index.php .

