‘Steel Magnolias’ auditions in Tucker are Feb. 2, 5

A casting call for “Steel Magnolias” will be held by Main Street Theatre in Tucker in early February.
Hours are 7-9 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Main Street Theatre offices, Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.
Performances will take place April 21 to May 6.
Actors of all ages, colors, sizes, identities, cultures and abilities are encouraged to audition for any part, according to a Main Street Theatre statement.
However, six females between the ages of mid-20s and mid-60s are being sought as performers.
Auditioners will be required to show proof of vaccination at check in for auditions.
Sign up for auditions at signupgenius.com/go/60b0448a4a62ea7ff2-steel#.
Auditions will consist of reading from the script at TuckerTheatre.com/auditions.html.
For questions, email info@TuckerTheatre.com or the director, Jan Jensen, at jensenj2003@yahoo.com.
