BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
ajc logo
X

‘Steel Magnolias’ auditions in Tucker are Feb. 2, 5

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A casting call for “Steel Magnolias” will be held by Main Street Theatre in Tucker in early February.

Hours are 7-9 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Main Street Theatre offices, Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.

Performances will take place April 21 to May 6.

Actors of all ages, colors, sizes, identities, cultures and abilities are encouraged to audition for any part, according to a Main Street Theatre statement.

However, six females between the ages of mid-20s and mid-60s are being sought as performers.

Auditioners will be required to show proof of vaccination at check in for auditions.

Sign up for auditions at signupgenius.com/go/60b0448a4a62ea7ff2-steel#.

Auditions will consist of reading from the script at TuckerTheatre.com/auditions.html.

For questions, email info@TuckerTheatre.com or the director, Jan Jensen, at jensenj2003@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 99X is back: What happened to the players from its heyday?
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Snap Thai Fish House

Veterans of Atlanta’s Thai restaurant scene to open Snap Thai Fish House
56m ago

Credit: Jason Thrasher

William ‘Ort’ Carlton, beloved Athens character, leaves the building
3h ago

Credit: Jason Thrasher

William ‘Ort’ Carlton, beloved Athens character, leaves the building
3h ago

Developer pursues second large project south of Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center
13m ago
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
23h ago
GBI: No body cam footage of Atlanta training center shooting
Featured

Credit: TNS

Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top