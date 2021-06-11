Socially-distanced, self-guided activities new to DeKalb County park, library

DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with DeKalb’s Roads and Drainage Division and the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, have recently installed two StoryWalks and a story scavenger hunt located in the Mason Mill Park, 1346 McConnell Drive, Decatur.
StoryWalks include picture books installed on signposts along popular walking routes throughout the park and engage in a story scavenger hunt filled with exciting rhyming riddles. These activities are a wonderful way for participants of all ages to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise as they walk to each reading stations while enjoying the beauty of the park.
Jennifer McLaurin, environmental project coordinator, installed the StoryWalk featuring the book “All the Way to the Ocean” by author Joel Harper. This story follows two friends that go on an adventure to find the relationship between our county’s storm drains and the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers. The StoryWalk begins just after crossing the PATH railroad bridge.
Amy Witcher, DeKalb librarian, installed the second StoryWalk featuring the book, “Winged Wonders” by author Meeg Pincus. This story answers the question of how the world solved the mystery of monarch butterflies’ migration. The StoryWalk begins near the first one at the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, 1282 McConnell Dr., Decatur.
This StoryWalk connects the library to the Mason Mill playground on a short, forested trail. Each stop along the way includes a nature fact or call to action from DeKalb Park Naturalis, Jonah McDonald.
The third self-guided activity is a unique story scavenger hunt, designed by Witcher and McDondald. Patrons can take a mile-long walk around the park on an exciting quest to solve 14 rhyming riddles featuring the book, “Bird Watch,” by author Christie Matheson. The StoryWalk starts at the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library. Patrons will receive a prize upon completion, while supplies last.