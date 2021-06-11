Socially-distanced, self-guided activities new to DeKalb County park, library

StoryWalks include picture books installed on signposts along popular walking routes throughout the park and engage in a story scavenger hunt filled with exciting rhyming riddles. These activities are a wonderful way for participants of all ages to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise as they walk to each reading stations while enjoying the beauty of the park.

Jennifer McLaurin, environmental project coordinator, installed the StoryWalk featuring the book “All the Way to the Ocean” by author Joel Harper. This story follows two friends that go on an adventure to find the relationship between our county’s storm drains and the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers. The StoryWalk begins just after crossing the PATH railroad bridge.