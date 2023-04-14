Roots Down’s Earth Week begins April 18

Based in Scottdale, Roots Down will celebrate Earth Week with six events over five days, beginning April 18.
Among them are:
- April 18 at 6:30-8 p.m. - Roots Down Roadshow at Independent Distilling Co. in Decatur: At this free event, learn about the social, fiscal and environmental costs of modern landscaping and the next steps for growing more green spaces in your community. Register at bit.ly/3LG8LxL.
- April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - South Park Cottages Planting Spectacular at 3120 Godby Road, College Park: Children and adults are welcome to help freshen up the landscape at this new development. Register at RootsDownGa.com/event-details/south-park-cottages-planting-spectacular.
More information can be found at facebook.com/RootsDownGa and RootsDownGa.com/fruitful-events.
