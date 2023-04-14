X

Roots Down’s Earth Week begins April 18

Credit: Roots Down

Credit: Roots Down

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Based in Scottdale, Roots Down will celebrate Earth Week with six events over five days, beginning April 18.

Among them are:

  • April 18 at 6:30-8 p.m. - Roots Down Roadshow at Independent Distilling Co. in Decatur: At this free event, learn about the social, fiscal and environmental costs of modern landscaping and the next steps for growing more green spaces in your community. Register at bit.ly/3LG8LxL.
  • April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - South Park Cottages Planting Spectacular at 3120 Godby Road, College Park: Children and adults are welcome to help freshen up the landscape at this new development. Register at RootsDownGa.com/event-details/south-park-cottages-planting-spectacular.

More information can be found at facebook.com/RootsDownGa and RootsDownGa.com/fruitful-events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Ozuna remains a Brave, though that could change1h ago

Credit: file

Carvana appears to end plans for big Dunwoody office
4h ago

Credit: Randy Snyder/AP

The Jolt: Billionaire-purchased property belongs to Clarence Thomas’ mother
4h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
10h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
10h ago

Credit: Murrell's Row Spirits

Murrell’s Row makes a gin for people who think they don’t like gin
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Tucker

Tucker seeks comments during Spring Fling on April 15
DeKalb is seeking volunteers to help during disasters
Goodwill offers Priority Pick-up donation service
Featured

How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
18h ago
Supreme Court won’t block $6B student debt settlement in for-profit schools case
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top