Registration is open for UGA Tucker Class of 2024

Tucker city officials will present the sixth series of University of Government Affairs Tucker (UGAT).

This class series is open to all, and registration is free.

UGAT is an opportunity to learn about city operations and meet the departments.

Classes will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday from September through March.

Sept. 19 – City Leadership, Clerk and Communications / presenting: Mayor and Council, Tami Hanlin, Bonnie Warne and Sonja Szubski.

Oct. 17 – Capital Projects (ARPA and SPLOST) / presenting: Micah Seibel and Ken Hildebrandt.

Nov. 15 - Community Development: building and permitting, code enforcement, planning and zoning / presenting: Courtney Smith and Economic Development / presenting: Jackie Moffo.

December - no UGAT.

Jan. 16 – Parks and Recreation at the Tucker Recreation Center followed by a tour of the facility / presenting: Rip Robertson and GIS / presenting: David Zeh.

Feb. 20 – Public Works / presenting: Ishri Sankar.

March 13 – City Council meeting and graduation.

Register at tuckerga.gov/news_detail_T14_R598.php.