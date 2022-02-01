Hamburger icon
Police: Customer killed would-be robber in shootout at DeKalb pizza place

Police said an attempted robbery led to a shooting at MOD Pizza in unincorporated Decatur on Jan. 28.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 minutes ago

DeKalb County police confirmed they will not charge a customer who shot and killed a would-be armed robber at a pizza place.

According to a police incident report, officers determined gunfire was exchanged during an attempted robbery at MOD Pizza on Friday night. The shootout left Ontario Davis, 24, of Decatur, dead.

Officers arrived at the Blackmon Drive business, which is just north of the city limits of Avondale Estates and Decatur, about 10 p.m. They spoke to multiple witnesses, including a 46-year-old customer from Atlanta who said he shot Davis when he tried to rob the store. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not naming the customer, since he does not face charges.

The customer told officers he was sitting in the pizza joint when Davis, who was wearing a mask and holding a pistol, told everyone inside to get on the ground, the report said. Davis turned his back on the customer and told employees, “One of y’all get up and get the money out of the register.”

The customer said he took the opportunity to pull out his own weapon, point it at the suspect and tell him to drop his pistol. Davis then turned toward the customer and began shooting, the report said.

The men exchanged gunfire until Davis dropped to the floor. Police said Davis was able to stumble out of the restaurant, and officers found him across the street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No one else inside the restaurant was injured. The report does not say how many gunshots were fired during the incident or how many shell casings were recovered by investigators.

A manager at MOD Pizza declined to comment to the AJC about the incident due to the ongoing police investigation.

Investigations
