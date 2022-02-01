Police: Customer killed would-be robber in shootout at DeKalb pizza place

The customer said he took the opportunity to pull out his own weapon, point it at the suspect and tell him to drop his pistol. Davis then turned toward the customer and began shooting, the report said.

The men exchanged gunfire until Davis dropped to the floor. Police said Davis was able to stumble out of the restaurant, and officers found him across the street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No one else inside the restaurant was injured. The report does not say how many gunshots were fired during the incident or how many shell casings were recovered by investigators.

A manager at MOD Pizza declined to comment to the AJC about the incident due to the ongoing police investigation.