Pine Lake continues diversity, inclusion series of discussions

The City of Pine Lake has enlisted the assistance of Ed Lee of Emory University to prepare a series of facilitated conversations on race following the November, 2020 election, according to a press release.
Lee has worked with the City of Decatur and the Decatur police department, among other organizations, and is putting together a structure for us to bring residents, businesses, police, and elected leadership into this necessary work.
Video of the first conversation in the series: Race and the History of Pine Lake is available at https://vimeo.com/536858390.
In that session, participants explored the history of Pine Lake and developed an understanding of how the history of the city informs contemporary relationships.
The series started April 8 and wraps up May 13 with the discussion “Belonging and Community in Pine Lake.” This community conversation will explore strategies for enhancing affinity and connection to Pine Lake for residents, business owners and the broader community.
The second session in the series was “Policing and Public Safety in Pine Lake.” In that session participants discussed and explored strategies for cultivating more responsive community policing practices.
Register for the final installment of the series at bit.ly/PineLakeDiversity. You do not need to re-register if you originally signed up for the other sessions.
Information: pinelakega.sophicity.com/InclusionandDiversityLookingForward.aspx