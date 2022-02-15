Hamburger icon
New farmers market offers local food weekly at Stonecrest mall

DeKalb County
Shoppers in Stonecrest will have the opportunity to pick up some fresh veggies, baked goods and other homemade products while perusing the city’s mall.

Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market held its grand opening Sunday at the Mall at Stonecrest’s food court area. The market, which will be open on Sunday afternoons going forward, aims to offer produce grown in the area and handcrafted goods made by residents.

Created by Kwabena and Taunia Nkromo, the market was a crowdfunded idea that began with pop-up markets over the past few months. The market will now be a Sunday staple in the mall, located at 2929 Turner Hill Road.

“For me and my wife Taunia, making fresh locally grown food available to our community is a passion so we chose a grand opening date close to Valentine’s Day as a nod to our love of this work,” Kwabena Nkromo, who goes by the nickname “Cubby,” said in a news release. He added that opening the market during Black History Month is significant, given Stonecrest’s status as a majority Black city.

The market is operated through a collaboration between North America Food & Farm PBC Inc. and Sass-A-Frass Events Company. Jonathan Bartlett, Stonecrest’s economic development director, welcomed the market to the city, adding that it fills a need in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for our residents to support Georgia farmers, and we appreciate the work being done to provide our community with more access to fresh, healthy food,” he said in the release.

Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

