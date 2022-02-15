New farmers market offers local food weekly at Stonecrest mall

Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market held its grand opening Sunday at the Mall at Stonecrest’s food court area. The market, which will be open on Sunday afternoons going forward, aims to offer produce grown in the area and handcrafted goods made by residents.

Created by Kwabena and Taunia Nkromo, the market was a crowdfunded idea that began with pop-up markets over the past few months. The market will now be a Sunday staple in the mall, located at 2929 Turner Hill Road.