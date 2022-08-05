Musical comedy opens in Tucker Aug. 12-27

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays on Aug. 12-14, 19-21 and 26-27 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (55+ with ID) and students (with ID) and $10 for children (12 and younger).

The Box Office opens 45 minutes before the show.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Online ticket sales for each show end four hours before the show starts.

Order tickets at bit.ly/3oqqAUH.

Volunteers for the performances may see the play for free.

To volunteer, visit bit.ly/3OyQeB8.

See a YouTube clip of the show at youtu.be/s4Tgc8teElU.