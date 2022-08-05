BreakingNews
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
ajc logo
X

Musical comedy opens in Tucker Aug. 12-27

"Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming" will be presented Aug. 12-27 by Main Street Theatre at the Tucker Recreation Center. (Courtesy of Main Street Theatre)

Combined ShapeCaption
"Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming" will be presented Aug. 12-27 by Main Street Theatre at the Tucker Recreation Center. (Courtesy of Main Street Theatre)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” will be presented by Main Street Theatre in Tucker.

Written by Alan Bailey, Mike Craver and Connie Ray, this musical comedy is based in October 1945 when the gospel-singing Sanders Family is back together again at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe, is giving his last service before moving to Texas with his wife June to preach.

Young Dennis Sanders will take over as Mount Pleasant’s pastor.

The Sanders family is sending Mervin and June off in style, with hilarious, touching stories and 25 Bluegrass Gospel favorites.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays on Aug. 12-14, 19-21 and 26-27 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (55+ with ID) and students (with ID) and $10 for children (12 and younger).

The Box Office opens 45 minutes before the show.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Online ticket sales for each show end four hours before the show starts.

Order tickets at bit.ly/3oqqAUH.

Volunteers for the performances may see the play for free.

To volunteer, visit bit.ly/3OyQeB8.

See a YouTube clip of the show at youtu.be/s4Tgc8teElU.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power1h ago
Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
3h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
3h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall
5h ago
The Latest
Avondale Estates hosts August events
3h ago
Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial postponed yet again
Callanwolde registers for fall art education courses
Featured
Rose-Mary Borot pumps gas in Decatur in April, as prices were rising toward record highs they would hit later in the spring. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
1h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top