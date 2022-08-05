Musical comedy opens in Tucker Aug. 12-27

“Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” will be presented by Main Street Theatre in Tucker.
Written by Alan Bailey, Mike Craver and Connie Ray, this musical comedy is based in October 1945 when the gospel-singing Sanders Family is back together again at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe, is giving his last service before moving to Texas with his wife June to preach.
Young Dennis Sanders will take over as Mount Pleasant’s pastor.
The Sanders family is sending Mervin and June off in style, with hilarious, touching stories and 25 Bluegrass Gospel favorites.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays on Aug. 12-14, 19-21 and 26-27 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (55+ with ID) and students (with ID) and $10 for children (12 and younger).
The Box Office opens 45 minutes before the show.
Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Online ticket sales for each show end four hours before the show starts.
Order tickets at bit.ly/3oqqAUH.
Volunteers for the performances may see the play for free.
To volunteer, visit bit.ly/3OyQeB8.
See a YouTube clip of the show at youtu.be/s4Tgc8teElU.
