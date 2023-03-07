Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles

A subsequent autopsy of Maureen Allaben found the cause of death to be strangulation, likely by means of a sleeper-hold. It would have taken a couple of minutes for Allaben to choke his wife to the point she lost consciousness and a few more minutes before she died, the medical examiner said.

Why Allaben drove more than 1,000 miles with his wife’s corpse remains unclear. But on the way to Virginia he told his children he had stuffed a rag in their mother’s mouth because she wouldn’t keep quiet, according to court records. “Daddy killed Mommy, but it was an accident,” he said.

But during the autopsy, the medical examiner found no signs of a struggle and no evidence to suggest a rag had been stuffed in Maureen Allaben’s throat, the court’s opinion said.