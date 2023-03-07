X
Dark Mode Toggle

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the murder conviction of a DeKalb County man who killed his wife and then drove her body to Virginia and back before turning himself in.

This marked the third time the state high court heard an appeal from Dennis Allaben, who killed his wife in their bedroom on Jan. 3, 2010. In Allaben’s first two appeals, the court overturned his murder convictions, but he was retried in 2016 and convicted once again.

His wife was 43-year-old Maureen Allaben, a well-known food stylist in the metro area. She prepared food for display in advertising photos and commercials, calling herself “the Mistress of Deception.” At the time of her death, she was the set decorator of “The Mo’Nique Show” on BET.

After killing his wife, Dennis Allaben wrapped her corpse in a blue moving blanket, securing it with tape, and put her body in the bed of his pickup truck. He then drove his young son and daughter to his brother’s house in Chesterfield, Virginia, and told his sister-in-law what he had done.

Allaben left his children with his sister-in-law and then drove back back to Georgia to the home of a friend who lived in Jonesboro. After talking to Allaben for about two hours, that man persuaded Allaben to turn himself in to a neighbor who was a city of Morrow police officer. Police then found Maureen Allaben’s body weighted down in the bed of the pickup.

A subsequent autopsy of Maureen Allaben found the cause of death to be strangulation, likely by means of a sleeper-hold. It would have taken a couple of minutes for Allaben to choke his wife to the point she lost consciousness and a few more minutes before she died, the medical examiner said.

Why Allaben drove more than 1,000 miles with his wife’s corpse remains unclear. But on the way to Virginia he told his children he had stuffed a rag in their mother’s mouth because she wouldn’t keep quiet, according to court records. “Daddy killed Mommy, but it was an accident,” he said.

But during the autopsy, the medical examiner found no signs of a struggle and no evidence to suggest a rag had been stuffed in Maureen Allaben’s throat, the court’s opinion said.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive14m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans demand oversight of prosecutors amid Trump probe
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans demand oversight of prosecutors amid Trump probe
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Callanwolde registration is open for art education courses
3h ago
DeKalb volunteers to plant 150 trees during March
Avondale Estates wins 2 Tree City awards
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
20h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
21h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top