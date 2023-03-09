MARTA survey concerns South DeKalb transit

On behalf of the South DeKalb Transit Initiative Study, MARTA is seeking input on transportation options to keep pace with future demand.
The project focuses on improving mobility and accessibility to jobs and housing by providing a high-capacity transit alternative in South DeKalb County along the I-20 corridor, according to a MARTA statement.
High-capacity transit alternatives refer to bus rapid transit, light rail transit and heavy rail transit.
By 2050, population and employment in the South DeKalb study area are projected to increase by 40% and 69%, respectively.
The study area includes portions of the cities of Atlanta, Stonecrest, Lithonia, Decatur and Avondale Estates.
This study area is bound by Redan Road to the north, Downtown Atlanta near the MARTA Five Points Station to the west, Rockdale County to the east and Ga. 155/Ga. 212 to the south.
Because the area is mostly residential, only 7% of residents work in the area.
The rest commute to nearby job centers in primarily Midtown and Downtown.
Visit the survey about the future of transit throughout South DeKalb at bit.ly/3xQu3R7.
For more information, visit SouthDeKalbTransit.com.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com