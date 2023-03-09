MARTA survey concerns South DeKalb transit

This study area is bound by Redan Road to the north, Downtown Atlanta near the MARTA Five Points Station to the west, Rockdale County to the east and Ga. 155/Ga. 212 to the south.

Because the area is mostly residential, only 7% of residents work in the area.

The rest commute to nearby job centers in primarily Midtown and Downtown.

Visit the survey about the future of transit throughout South DeKalb at bit.ly/3xQu3R7.

For more information, visit SouthDeKalbTransit.com.